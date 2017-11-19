Step up communication with residents, PM Lee urges MPs, PAP activists

Speaking at a PAP convention, he said it is the responsibility of every PAP member to put the people first and understand the ground.

SINGAPORE: Amidst an increasingly complex and uncertain environment, the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) must be connected with the people, stressed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday (Nov 19).

Speaking in Mandarin to nearly 2,000 activists at the PAP Awards and Convention, he said MPs and activists should step up communication with their residents, and let them know that the PAP “will be with them in this journey”.

“Let our people understand why we are doing this and support our policies,” he said. “Only then can PAP unite the people, make Singapore’s interest our common starting point and achieve the greater good.”

He added that it is the responsibility of every PAP member to put the people first, understand the ground and win their support.

“We only have two to three years before the next GE,” he said. “If we want a strong mandate, we need every comrade to continue working hard.”

Mr Lee pointed out that for 62 years, the PAP has worked hard to meet the voters’ needs, and worked together with the Government to make policies that would improve people’s lives.

And the PAP has continued to win the voters’ trust and mandate because it always puts the people first, he added.

“Around the world, some ruling parties can only deal with the immediate issues during their term,” he said. “Singapore is different.”

“PAP has a strong mandate. Therefore, we are able to plan for the long-term our economic development, infrastructure, education, social safety nets and others that would benefit Singapore in the future.”