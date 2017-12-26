Stern warnings issued to 2 men who argued on Jetstar plane: Police

SINGAPORE: Two men who delayed the departure of a Jetstar plane at Changi Airport after getting into a dispute have been given stern warnings, the police said on Tuesday (Dec 26).

The stern warnings were issued in consultation with the Attorney-General's Chambers, police said.

Jetstar flight 3K161 to Darwin, Australia was delayed on Friday evening and police were called in after a 47-year-old Australian man got into a heated argument with a 55-year-old Filipino-Australian and his wife.

In an email to Channel NewsAsia on Saturday, Jetstar Group spokesperson Robin Goh said that the aircraft was taxiing towards the runway for take-off when the captain decided to return to the gate.



The dispute started when the Filipino-Australian told the Australian that he should have his phone switched off.



As the dispute became more heated, the cabin crew decided to call the police for help.



Police said they were alerted to a case of public nuisance on board the flight at 11.26pm.



All three eventually alighted the plane.



The flight eventually resumed at 7.15am on Saturday, more than eight hours after the plane was scheduled to originally depart from Singapore.