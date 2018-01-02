Stiffer fines from Jan 15 for PMD users caught riding on roads
SINGAPORE: Personal Mobility Device (PMD) users caught riding on roads will face tougher enforcement action from Jan 15, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Jan 2) in a press release.
"It is an offence under the Road Traffic Act to ride PMDs on roads, including expressways. PMD users who do so, pose a significant danger to themselves and other road users. To deter errant users, the penalties will be tiered to impose tougher penalties for more egregious cases," LTA said.
Under the new penalty regime, the current fine of S$100 will be increased to S$300 and S$500 for first-time offenders who ride on local and major roads respectively, the release said.
First-time offenders who ride on expressways will be charged in court. As per current practice, PMDs will be impounded in the course of investigations, LTA added.
"In the event of a conviction in Court, offenders convicted for the first time face a fine of up to S$2,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months, while offenders convicted for the second or subsequent time face a fine of up to S$5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months," LTA said.