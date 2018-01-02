Stiffer fines from Jan 15 for PMD users caught riding on roads

SINGAPORE: Personal Mobility Device (PMD) users caught riding on roads will face tougher enforcement action from Jan 15, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday (Jan 2) in a press release.

"It is an offence under the Road Traffic Act to ride PMDs on roads, including expressways. PMD users who do so, pose a significant danger to themselves and other road users. To deter errant users, the penalties will be tiered to impose tougher penalties for more egregious cases," LTA said.



(Image: Land Transport Authority)

Under the new penalty regime, the current fine of S$100 will be increased to S$300 and S$500 for first-time offenders who ride on local and major roads respectively, the release said.

First-time offenders who ride on expressways will be charged in court. As per current practice, PMDs will be impounded in the course of investigations, LTA added.



"In the event of a conviction in Court, offenders convicted for the first time face a fine of up to S$2,000 and/or imprisonment of up to three months, while offenders convicted for the second or subsequent time face a fine of up to S$5,000 and/or imprisonment of up to six months," LTA said.



