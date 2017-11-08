Still early days, but Singapore Airlines transformation plan seeing results: CEO

SINGAPORE: While its three-year transformation plan is still at an early stage, plans to increase efficiency within Singapore Airlines (SIA) have been rolled out and some results are coming through, CEO Goh Choon Phong said on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Mr Goh was speaking at a media briefing held a day after the national carrier posted a near tripling in second-quarter net profit.

SIA said in May that it has embarked on a three-year transformation plan, following a surprise loss in the fourth quarter ended March. The airline has had to battle intensifying competition from both premium and low-cost carriers in recent years.



Mr Goh emphasised that SIA's transformation plan is not just about cutting costs. It is instead focused on enhancing organisational effectiveness to enable the company be more efficient in areas, such as revenue growth, decision making and the review of projects.



More than 60 initiatives will be implemented, including a review of its network across the group, tapping on data to optimise fuel uplift, setting up a new customer service experience division and new revenue management system, as well as up-skilling employees through the roll-out of a new digital training curriculum.



Already in place is a new approval process which will see new company policies taking "no more than three levels to get the final go ahead", said Mr Goh.



This new procedure, which was implemented on Nov 1, helps cut down bureaucracies and ensures SIA remains "effective and prompt".



Mr Goh also revealed that senior vice-presidents in the company are heading the various initiatives, with more than 200 employees being involved directly.



"This is really just the beginning," Mr Goh said, while emphasising that the transformation plan will not be a "manpower exercise".



"The exercise is about upgrading the organisation and also to focus on growing revenue, processes and to go digital," he said. "But I did say that this involves in all of us being prepared to do things differently.



"We are committed to training our staff to do new responsibilities, rather than going without a job."



Mr Goh added that some results are coming through, with the company seeing growth in passenger flown revenue for the first time since 2013.



In its latest earnings report, SIA earned S$190 million in the three months ended September, up 192 per cent from S$65 million a year before.



Operating profit for the second quarter rose S$123million, or 113 per cent, to S$232 million.



But it said that it remained wary of existing headwinds as competitors continue to expand capacity in key markets. Yields remain under pressure despite some stabilisation in recent months, it added.



Last week, it announced a US$850 million makeover for its fleet of A380 jets, which involves halving the number of first class suites and increasing total seats on the aircraft by as much as 24 per cent.



Analysts have said the cabin overhaul was a "necessary step" given that SIA's superjumbos have been in service for 10 years, and that it could augur well for the airline’s passenger load factors and yields.



An overhaul of cabin products for its medium-haul 787-10 and A350-900 jets, which will include a revamp of business class seats, is also in the pipeline for 2018, said Mr Goh on Wednesday.



SIA is also purchasing 39 planes from Boeing at US$13.8 billion.