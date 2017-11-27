Stranded in Bali after Mt Agung erupted? Here are 4 ways of returning to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Indonesia’s Mount Agung has erupted, shutting down Bali’s main airport with the cancellation of flights in and out of the island.

But if you have a loved one camped out at the airport in Denpasar desperately waiting for flights to resume, there are alternative ways of getting home. This involves travelling to neighbouring Lombok or Java and flying from there:

1) FLY FROM LOMBOK

Indonesian authorities have reopened Lombok Airport after no volcanic ash was detected there.

From Kuta in Bali, take a bus or taxi to Padang Bai port, where public ferries leave for Lembar in Lombok. This journey takes four to five hours and costs about S$4.

It’s then a 40-minute taxi ride to Lombok Airport, from where airlines like SilkAir and Garuda fly to Singapore. Some other services stop in Jakarta before heading to Singapore.

2) FLY FROM LOMBOK (FAST BOAT)

Travellers who feel the public ferries take too long can opt for a fast boat instead. These boats typically take two hours to reach Lombok from Padang Bai.

A one-way trip costs upwards of S$50, with various companies offering packages that include transportation to and from the ports.

Then make your way to the airport.

3) FLY FROM JAVA

If travellers have a bit more time to spare, this is another option (and could be worth bearing in mind if flying out of Lombok becomes a problem).

From Bali, long-haul buses go direct via ferry to major cities in Java, including Yogyakarta and Jakarta. Flights to Singapore are widely available from these cities.

According to travelfish.org, a 17-hour coach journey from Ubung bus terminal in Denpasar to Yogyakarta in Java will cost about S$25. Fares usually include the cost of the ferry.

4) FLY FROM JAVA (DO-IT-YOURSELF)

The more adventurous can first make their way by bus or taxi to Bali’s far-flung Gilimanuk port in the west, before paying around S$0.80 for the half-an-hour ferry ride to Ketapang in Java.

Near the port in Ketapang, there is a train and bus station with services to major cities like Yogyakarta, Jakarta and Surabaya, all of which have plenty of choices for flights back home.