Strategies in report by Committee on Future Economy 'comprehensive': Business leaders

SINGAPORE: Business leaders who provided input into the report by the Committee on the Future Economy expressed their confidence on the recommendations put forth. Many said the report, which charts Singapore's growth over the next ten years, is timely.



Speaking at the launch of the report by the Committee on the Future Economy (CFE) on Thursday (Feb 9), managing director of Pacific International Lines and chairman of the Singapore Business Federation, Teo Siong Seng said the report comes amidst an unprecedented pace of global change.



He gave the example of the changes that occurred in the shipping industry in 2016, which was akin to attending “five weddings and a funeral”.

“Two Chinese (shipping) lines merged, our national line was sold to a French company, a Middle Eastern line was sold to a German company, three Japanese lines merged together and a German shipping company was sold to Maersk.” And lastly, there was the demise of South Korean shipping line Hanjin, he said.

Mr Teo said such changes, which typically happen over the course of 20 years, took place in a year alone, highlighting the need for the business community to be nimble, but also vibrant and resilient.

The CFE report sketched out seven strategies for growth over the next decade. They include deepening international trade and business connections, the pursuit of deep skills and a focus on enhancing digital capabilities.

Indeed, the area of digital transformation was a key point in the report for CFE member and managing director of The Boston Consulting Group, Mariam Jaafar. From her consulting work, Ms Mariam said two themes have continued to resonate with her: the need to digitally transform with data and the need to be agile.

“With retailers for example, we’re not just looking at e-commerce anymore but pushing the envelope to thinking about how do we use data to give very personalized offers that are relevant and in real time,” she said. Ms Mariam said the second theme has to do with making organisations more agile in responding to changes along the way. For stakeholders such as the Government or enterprises, she said this means having a general vision, learning and pushing out new products and services as quickly as possible.

The report also highlighted the need to build digital capabilities in areas of growth such as cybersecurity. Committee member and CEO of Singtel’s Group Enterprise, Bill Chang, said the potential in this industry is massive. He said there are one million global jobs waiting to be filled with cyber professionals, with demand growing to six million over the next few years.

“We need to leverage cybersecurity, for one to ensure that we build the capabilities to make Singapore trusted business and financial hub and maintain that in this region. It is also an industry that is growing very fast. Singtel is involved in cybersecurity. We understand how fast the opportunities are growing,” said Mr Chang.

He said there is an opportunity to train the Singapore workforce, whether it be training those wanting a mid-career switch, students as well as those already in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector.



The report also highlighted the need to plan boldly for growth and rejuvenation, and the creation of an urban logistics system was recommended. This is to allow Singapore to make the best use of land, infrastructure and goods vehicle movement.



President of the Singapore National Employers Federation, Dr Robert Yap, said not only can Singapore excel in this area, but export a Singapore branded solution to ASEAN cities. "ASEAN itself has got a lot of most of the cities are traffic jams, issues with inefficiency and pilferage and food safety and hygiene. In all these things, a Singapore branded solution will be very exportable," he said.



Dr Yap, who is in the logistics industry and is also a committee member said many in the region desire such a solution. He said it's about using the system in Singapore to create efficiencies and drive up productivity, while making it an exportable solution.