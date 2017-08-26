Streaker stopped traffic at Bedok Reservoir Road, cornered by police

The eyewitness said the man took quite a bad fall when his jeans were around his ankles, but got up again and kept running.
SINGAPORE: A male streaker made quite a scene along Bedok Reservoir Road on Saturday (Aug 26) when he ran on a road, stopping traffic in the process.

This happened at around 6.30pm. An eyewitness told Channel NewsAsia that the man, who appeared drunk, was initially running fully clothed. He then took off his black shirt and jeans while tripping over his clothes. 

The police were called in and at least five officers were seen surrounding him at a grass patch nearby. He was taken conscious to Changi General Hospital. 

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to the police for more information.

Source: CNA/jp