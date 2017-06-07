Stretch of Keppel Road closed after trailer flips over

SINGAPORE: A stretch of Keppel Road was closed on Wednesday (Jun 7) after a trailer flipped over.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday morning, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the stretch of Keppel Road after Kampong Bahru Road was closed due to an accident.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the incident at about 6.50am and sent two fire engines, two fire bikes and an ambulance to the scene.

It added that nobody was trapped when they arrived, and that the driver of the trailer refused to be taken to hospital.

SBS Transit said in a subsequent post on Twitter that certain bus services would skip bus stops along Keppel Road after Kampong Bahru due to an accident.

