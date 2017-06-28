Stroller restraint system on buses to be tested

SINGAPORE: A prototype stroller restraint system will be tested on SBS Transit bus service 69 from Jun 29, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Wednesday (Jun 28).

The test system is to secure open strollers on the bus, said LTA in its press release, adding that parents and caregivers are encouraged to use the restraint system in addition to holding on to their strollers throughout the journey.

As there is no standard restraint system for open strollers in the market currently, LTA worked with several Institutes of Higher Learning, including NUS High School of Mathematics and Science and Nanyang Polytechnic, to study and conceptualise designs for the system.

The prototype was developed by the School of Design at Temasek Polytechnic, and subsequently customised and fabricated by ST Kinetics for implementation, the agency said.

According to LTA, the system consists of two slots for insertion of the side handle of stroller, as well as a retractable seatbelt, to secure the stroller. The child should be seated with the stroller’s seatbelts fastened, it said.

The agency added that a forward-facing stroller should use the slot closer to the front of the bus, while a backward-facing stroller should use the slot closer to the rear of the bus.

A secured forward-facing stroller. (Photo: LTA)

A secured backward-facing stroller. (Photo: LTA)

Bus service 69 was chosen for the trial because it plies along housing estates and schools in the Bedok and Tampines areas, serving mainly families and residents going towards Tampines Bus Interchange and MRT station, LTA said.

The agency added that it will consult the relevant stakeholders, including parents and caregivers with open strollers and bus captains, for their feedback so that it can further refine the system.