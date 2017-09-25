'Strong burning smell' detected in north-eastern Singapore

SINGAPORE: Residents in Sengkang, Hougang, Buangkok and Ang Mo Kio have complained of a strong burning smell that started on Monday (Sep 25) afternoon.

From approximately 4.30pm, reports of the toxic smell were posted on social media.

ANY OF MY MUTUALS THAT LIVE IN SINGAPORE/SENGKANG SMELL THE AWFUL SMELL? IT SMELLS LIKE CHEMICALS — hui🍒 (@hamstamh) September 25, 2017

They described it as a foul smell, "chemical-like" and choking. Some also reported hazy conditions in these areas.

The view from Buangkok Crescent. (Photo: Angela Marie Oehlers)

Is it haze? It’s so foggy at Sengkang west and there’s some kind of petroleum smell? pic.twitter.com/ZF7FAxS3Eb — lq (@aixinjueluooo) September 25, 2017

Facebook user Maria Sariff said the smell at Hougang was "very strong" and was "like plastic burning".

"So there's this terrible smell in Buangkok area.....Fernvale also. Looks hazy and smells like oil or something, not the usual haze smell," Ms Angela Marie Oehlers told Channel NewsAsia.

Ms Linda Lian, a resident in Sengkang West also said the smell was like "burnt rubber or some unknown chemical".

Around two hours later, reports of the smell had spread to Ang Mo Kio as well.

Toxic suffocating smell in #Seletar since 1730. Sky is hazy and it's now reached Ang Mo Kio.@NEAsg @ChannelNewsAsia pic.twitter.com/JhQLqB0Zme — Lance Alexander (@LanceCNA) September 25, 2017

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it has been receiving calls on the smell of gas or burning in the north-eastern part of Singapore.



"SCDF deployed its resources to investigate. There has been no confirmed incident. SCDF and the National Environment Agency are closely monitoring the situation," it said.

