Strong gas smell traced to Pasir Gudang industrial facility: NEA

SINGAPORE: Reports of a strong smell which was detected at various locations of Singapore on Monday (Sep 25) has been traced to an industrial facility in Pasir Gudang, said the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The agency said on Friday it had contacted the Department of Environment (DOE) in Malaysia to seek its assistance in the investigation.

The DOE traced the source to an industrial facility in Pasir Gudang, Johor Baru and is taking action against the industrial facility operator, said NEA in a Facebook post.

Both NEA and the Singapore Civil Defence Force did not find any abnormal factory operations or incidents in Singapore after carrying out investigations and air quality measurements at the locations reported.

During the period when the smells were reported, NEA said that the convergence of winds over the northern half of Singapore and further light winds could have led to a slow dispersion of the smell.

Residents in many parts of Singapore, including Sengkang, Toa Payoh and Commonwealth, reported a strong odour on Monday afternoon and evening.

