'Strong public support' for proposed amendments to Tobacco Act: Amrin Amin

SINGAPORE: The authorities have received “strong public support” for proposed amendments to the Tobacco (Control Advertisements and Sale) Act, said Parliamentary Secretary for the Ministry of Health Amrin Amin on the sidelines of a community roadshow on Saturday (Oct 21).

The Ministry of Health sought public feedback on the issue from Jun 13 to Jul 10, as Singapore looks to raise the minimum legal age for smoking from 18 to 21 and tighten laws governing the use of imitation tobacco products such as e-cigarettes.

Mr Amrin said that there had been “several consultations through various meetings” and with different segments of the community such as youths, parents and retailers.



“The feedback has been positive and people have been very supportive, and this shows that the public is with us when it comes to anti-tobacco measures,” said Mr Amrin.



“Some wanted us to do more, some wanted us to start immediately, but there’s a balance we need to strike because we recognise that this is an addiction - and for those who’ve started smoking, they’ll need some time to adjust."



Addressing concerns from retailers about manpower issues, as staff members under 21 would not be able to sell cigarettes when the new laws kick in, Mr Amrin said that the Government has taken these views "very seriously".



"We have taken the views of retailers very seriously, and we've done some research as well," he said.



"The number of under-21 shop assistants is actually not high, and all it means is that you have to deploy somebody alongside the young people who are manning counters today."



Mr Amrin also added that legal measures need to be complemented with educating the public.



"Education remains a critical component of the strategy to ensure that people do not take up smoking, and to ensure that e-cigarettes don't come across as cool, or people get drawn by research that has not been verified," he said.

