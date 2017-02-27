Students can now directly apply for double majors at NUS

SINGAPORE: The National University of Singapore (NUS) on Monday (Feb 27) said students looking to study there can directly apply for double majors or a specific major-minor pairing if they know what they want to pursue.

There are about 70 new combinations spread across 16 subject areas in Business, Humanities, Social Sciences, as well as Science and Technology, the university said in its press release.

Previously, it was not possible for students to apply directly for a double major.

"On top of 56 bachelor's degrees, we now offer 71 double degrees, 33 joint degrees and 24 concurrent degrees. However, to be an effective contributor in the workplace of the future, graduates need to develop deep expertise in more than one core discipline," said NUS Deputy President (Academic Affairs) and Provost Professor Tan Eng Chye said.

Prof Tan added that the university saw students gaining knowledge in multiple fields in recent years, often outside of their core disciplines.

"Therefore, to encourage students to expand their domain expertise, NUS has developed a broad suite of combinations for students doing a single-degree major to pursue a second major or a minor."

The new combinations have been structured such that students will be able to complete all modules within four years, he added.

In the new academic year, NUS said it will offer about 30 new double major combinations and about 40 major-minor combinations. Students can choose from 16 subject areas:

Business, Humanities and Social Sciences - Communications and New Media

- Management

- Economics

- Public Health

- Psychology

- Social work

Science and Technology - Business Analytics

- Computer Science

- Financial Mathematics

- Food Science

- Information Security

- Interactive Media

- Life Science

- Mathematics

- Real Estate

- Statistics

ENHANCED INFORMATION SYSTEMS DEGREE UNVEILED

In line with the rapid growth in digital technologies, NUS also said it is introducing a revamped Bachelor of Computer in Information Systems (IS) degree programme.

The programme offers new specialisations in the areas of financial technology, digital innovation and e-commerce, the varsity said in a separate news release on Monday.

With digital ecosystems and platforms fast becoming the preferred business model for the digital economy, demand for infocomm professionals in Singapore is expected to grow by about 53,000 - or 27.5 per cent - by 2018, NUS said. Such ecosystems include companies such as Uber, Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook.

"Graduates from the revamped Bachelor of Computing in IS programme will be well prepared to begin their careers in a wide variety of exciting roles such as enterprise architects, digital strategists, solution consultants, financial IT analysts, systems analysts, software developers, IT start-up entrepreneurs," NUS said.

"I am glad to see that NUS has kept in lockstep with fast paced changes and actively updating their curriculum to meet the industry’s demands for emerging and specialised skillsets," said Mr Khoong Hock Yun, assistant chief executive (Development) at Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA).



"Singapore will increasingly face demand for infocomm professionals and it is critical that we ensure that our education programmes are comprehensive and diverse to prepare the next generation of skilled infocomm professionals who upon entering the workforce, are ready to seize opportunities in our digital economy."

MANDATORY MODULES, INTERNSHIPS FOR BUSINESS STUDENTS

Additionally, NUS said it would introduce a revamped curriculum for its Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and Bachelor of Business Administration (Accountancy) degrees for students admitted from the 2017/18 Academic Year.

The new curriculum for the BBA will include mandatory orientation modules such as calculus and statistics and Microsoft Excel skills for business as well as a compulsory module called Understanding How Business Works in Year One.

Business school students will undergo career skills training and have internships formalised as part of the new curriculum, NUS added.