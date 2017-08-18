Students taking examinations affected by North-South Line delay

SINGAPORE: Some students who were due to take their 'N' Level preliminary examinations were not able to make it to school in time on Friday morning (Aug 18) due to a major delay along the North-South Line (NSL).

Students from Bishan Park Secondary School, Kuo Chuan Presbyterian Secondary School, Guangyang Secondary School, Catholic High School, Raffles Institution and Whitley Secondary School were spotted queuing at Bishan MRT station's passenger control station for excuse letters, to explain why they were late for school.

A Bishan Park Secondary School student who only wanted to be known as Dylia said she took more than an hour to get from Admiralty MRT station to Bishan MRT station - a journey that would typically take about 30 minutes.

"I took the train at 6.30am from Admiralty MRT station and I reached Bishan at 8.15am," she told Channel NewsAsia. "I'm late for school, but they will understand with this excuse letter from SMRT."

Those headed to work could also collect an excuse letter.

Excuse letter given out by station staff. (Photo: Justin Ong)

The NSL was plagued by a signalling fault which started early on Friday morning, hours after a signalling fault caused a major delay during the evening peak period on Thursday.



The PSLE oral examinations are also being held on Friday, from 8am.

In a notice on its website, the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) said candidates who are able to arrive at their examination centres before the end of the paper should still try to make their way there and will be given the full duration to sit the paper as long as they arrive before the end of the examination.

Those who are unable to arrive at their schools or examination centres before the end of the paper can head to the examination centre closest to them. They should report to the Chief Presiding Examiner of the centre.

A full list of examination centres near MRT stations is available on the SEAB website.

Students who arrive at the examination centre after the paper has ended, or are unable to reach one at all must inform their school immediately, SEAB added.

Private candidates who arrive at their examination centre after the paper has ended must report to the centre's Chief Presiding Examiner, or call the Ministry of Education at 6872 2220, SEAB said.