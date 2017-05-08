Students taught to verify authenticity of online information: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: The development of information literacy in students is "infused into a variety of subjects" at school, said Minister for Education (Schools) Ng Chee Meng on Monday (May 8).

He was responding to a parliamentary question submitted by Member of Parliament for Aljunied GRC Pritam Singh, who asked if there were any programmes to teach students how to tell what's fake news.

Mr Ng said students are taught to "cross-check the information and views presented with other sources to determine their trustworthiness and usefulness for drawing substantiated conclusions."

He added that teachers guide them in distinguishing fact from opinion, applying logic and verifying the authority of sources.

Mr Ng described information literacy as the ability to create digital products, connect with others to learn and work with digital information, curate digital resources and critically discern their authenticity.

"In schools, information literacy is infused into a variety of subjects like English, History and Social Studies where there are lessons that teach students to critically evaluate different sources of information, both online and offline during information search," said Mr Ng in a written reply.

He added that information literacy is also taught in the Cyber Wellness syllabus for primary and secondary schools, as part of the Character and Citizenship Education curriculum.



"Students are nurtured to be safe and responsible users of digital space by learning how to verify the credibility and authenticity of online information sources and refraining from sharing unverified posts."



In addition, he said schools are also provided with "timely teaching and learning resources" on the latest cyber trends and issues, as well as resources to include parents in the digital education of their children.