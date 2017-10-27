Subdued wage growth amid gradual labour market recovery: MAS

SINGAPORE: While there are signs of slight improvement in the labour market, resident wage growth is expected to increase only slightly in the near term amid the gradual recovery, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) said on Friday (Oct 27).

In its latest biannual macroeconomic review, the central bank said the local labour market “may have reached a turning point” as a number of indicators suggested that the labour market is improving slightly, in line with the modest pick-up in hiring in some external-oriented sectors.



For instance, overall retrenchments moderated to 7,640 in the first half of 2017, from 9,660 in the second half of 2016, while overall job vacancy rate edged up over the same period for the first time since the first half of 2014.



Both the seasonally-adjusted resident unemployment rate and the long-term unemployment rate also declined by 0.1 percentage point each in the second quarter of 2017 from the previous quarter, though they were still somewhat elevated at 3.1 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.



While overall employment in the first half of the year contracted further by 14,100, it was largely due to job losses by the low-skilled foreign workforce in the construction and marine and offshore engineering sectors. Excluding these sectors, net job gains were comparable to the same period a year ago, MAS said.



The central bank also noted that vacancies for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs) have shown a “slight improvement” in the first half of 2017, compared to the same period last year, on the back of the growth recovery in external-oriented services.



“This group had experienced a rise in retrenchments since 2010 and could potentially see higher re-entry rates alongside the pickup in vacancies,” it said.



DEMAND FOR WORKERS TO IMPROVE

Moving forward, overall labour demand is expected to improve in the near term, supported by hiring in the modern services and community, social and personal (CSP) services, as well as for the year-end festivities.



Excluding the construction and transport equipment industries, which may continue shedding jobs, net overall job gains in 2017 are likely to be in line with last year.



Still, previously accumulated slack in the labour market will take time to be absorbed and the overall and resident unemployment rates will likely remain close to its current level in the near term, MAS said.



As such, wage pressures are likely to remain subdued in the near term. Resident wage growth is expected to increase only slightly in the second half of 2017 and remain somewhat below its historical average going into 2018, the report said.