Subsidies raised for poly, ITE students with severe disabilities

SINGAPORE: Singaporean students with severe disabilities who are studying at polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) will be eligible for up to S$70,000 in subsidies, announced Minister of Education (Higher Education & Skills) Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (Sep 20).

Full-time students with severe hearing, physical or visual impairment can use the funding to buy the necessary assistive technology devices and support services for their education.

The subsidies fall under a new high-needs category under the Ministry of Education's (MOS) Special Educational Needs fund.

Previously, all students with disabilities were eligible for up to S$25,000 in subsidies.

Speaking at a joint conference by ITE and SPD, an organisation that supports people with disabilities, Mr Ong said the new subsidy is for a handful of "severe cases where the support required is far more acute".

"We are expanding this enabling tool wider and deeper, as MOE’s mandate has been broadened to include pre-school education and lifelong learning," he said. "Our commitment to providing educational opportunities for all is stronger than ever."

Mr Ong noted that about 75 per cent of students with reported special education needs are attending mainstream schools, and said his ministry remains committed to better supporting them.

"We speak often of education as a social leveller. Because of education, all Singaporeans no matter our backgrounds, are able to develop, realise our potential, excel, and contribute," Mr Ong said.

