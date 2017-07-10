Sungei Road Market finds new home at Golden Mile Tower

SINGAPORE: The Sungei Road Thieves' Market, slated to close for good on Monday (Jul 10), has been given a new lease of life.

The flea market - which has been in existence for close to eight decades - will move to the sixth floor of Golden Mile Tower's car park and will open at noon on Saturday (Jul 15).

The last-gasp announcement came after the market's vendors' association pushed hard for alternatives to the Government's solution of moving vendors to lock-up stalls elsewhere.

"I'm very happy and satisfied that the stallholders now have somewhere to go," chairman of the Association for the Recycling of Second Hand Goods, Mr Koh Eng Khoon, told Channel NewsAsia.

Mr Koh, who took a month to source for the new location, added that 90 out of 200 stallholders have expressed interest in moving there.

While the rental cost of the new space is still "under negotiation", association members are expected to pay S$5 a day for a stall, according to a flyer being distributed at the market.



Once allocated a stall, vendors must pay a S$100 security deposit. This deposit will be forfeited if vendors break rules against littering or selling illegal merchandise.



The lease for the new space is expected to run for three months, "subject to renewal", said Mr Koh.



"I hope that the new location will be successful," he added. "At least we tried. There would be no hope if we didn't."