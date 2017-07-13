Sungei Road Market's planned reopening on Saturday 'not possible': Source

SINGAPORE: The chances of Sungei Road Market returning at the rooftop car park of Golden Mile Tower on Saturday (Jul 15) as planned seem to have all but gone.

The company that manages the car park at Golden Mile Tower confirmed that no formal deal has been struck with the market’s association with the planned opening just two days away.

According to its website, LHN Group manages the Golden Mile Tower car park.

“I think it’s impossible (that the market opens on Saturday) because of the approvals required, even before considering our own terms,” a company source told Channel NewsAsia early on Thursday morning.

The source, who requested not to be named, said the company must seek Change of Use approval from Golden Mile Tower’s management before the car park can be turned into an outdoor flea market. The company has not done so, he added.

“The timeline has been very short,” he said. “I think the first meeting (with Sungei Road Market representatives) was just about a week ago. Obviously, things can’t happen so quickly.”

Once that approval is granted, the market’s association should approach the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) for a separate Change of Use approval, he added. As of Monday, the URA has not received an application.

The source said his colleagues met directly with association chairman Koh Eng Khoon and his representatives and “communicated to them that they have to seek the authorities’ approval, whatever it may be”.

“At that point, frankly, we were still open to the idea,” he added. “But we said that before any agreement could be reached, you have to get approval. If not, there’s no need to talk about any commercial terms at all.”

The source rubbished reports that a S$10,000 monthly car park rental fee had been agreed as “not true”, saying that the company was “concerned” when it emerged that Sungei Road Market’s planned move to Golden Mile Tower had been publicly announced.

“I don’t think there was a breakdown in communication. It’s as simple as no agreement reached, you can’t do anything,” he added, describing the association’s actions as “jumping the gun”.

Meanwhile, the Save Sungei Road Market campaign has hit back at a TODAY report describing the planned move as being in “disarray”.

“The Association is desperately trying to work out the URA application and assuring the vendors of its intention to help them continue with their livelihood,” it said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“What the Association needs now is the space and resources to work out the necessary arrangements.”





When contacted on Wednesday, Mr Woon Tien Wei, a representative from the campaign, declined comment.

The source from the car park’s management said the huge public interest in saving Sungei Road Market has “no influence” on his company’s dealings with the market’s association.

He does not know when his company will next meet the association for further discussions and its plans moving forward. “We don’t have any idea yet, frankly,” he added. “We need to take a step back and think about it.”