Superstar Jacky Cheung to perform in Singapore again next February

Superstar Jacky Cheung performing at his concert in Singapore in February this year. (Photo: UnUsUaL Entertainment)
SINGAPORE: Hong Kong singer-songwriter and actor Jacky Cheung will return to Singapore for another round of his A Classic Tour next February. 

The superstar is set to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium from Feb 9 to Feb 11, according to concert promoter UnUsUaL Entertainment in a press release on Wednesday (Oct 4). 

Ticket prices range from S$168 to S$368, and will be on sale on Oct 17 at 10am.

Known as one of the "Four Heavenly Kings", the 56-year-old has performed over 100 shows with A Classic Tour. All 30,000 tickets to his three performances held here earlier this year in February sold out within a day.

