Surge pricing needs to improve matching of supply to demand of taxis: Ng Chee Meng

SINGAPORE: After taxi companies such as Trans-cab and Premier announced their intention to introduce dynamic pricing for taxi fares for booked trips, Second Minister for Transport Ng Chee Meng said these companies should ensure this improves - and not worsens - the matching of supply to demand of taxi services.



In a Facebook post on Monday (Mar 6), Mr Ng said the taxi companies proposed these plans for their drivers to better compete with private hire car services such as Grab and Uber, which have the flexibility to increase their drivers' fares during peak period.



He said the Public Transport Council is discussing the details of the proposals with the taxi companies.



"In general, commuters who book their taxis through mobile apps will have one more option. They can choose either the current booking method with metered fares, or a new option where fares are determined using dynamic pricing, and agreed between the taxi company and the commuter before the trip begins (much like Uber and Grab services)," he wrote.



With this option, the fares may sometimes be higher than metered fares, but could also be lower, depending on supply and demand, Mr Ng said.



He added that he understands commuters may be uncomfortable with these plans.



"This initial reaction is not unexpected. However, those who prefer not to use this new option can still choose to pay for a booked taxi by the meter. Likewise for street-hail commuters, where dynamic pricing does not apply," Mr Ng said, adding that with competition from Uber and Grab, the move will likely keep fares "reasonable".



The minister added that the issue will be discussed further during the debate on the Ministry of Transport's budget later this week.