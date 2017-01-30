Channel NewsAsia

Suspect charged with wife's murder in Woodlands

A 41-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a woman, who was found dead in a Woodlands flat on Saturday. 

The scene at Woodlands Drive 52 on Saturday (Jan 28). (Photo: Leong Wai Kit)

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man was on Monday (Jan 30) charged with the murder of his wife, who was found dead in a Woodlands flat on Saturday

Singaporean Teo Ghim Heng allegedly murdered 39-year-old Choong Pei Shan between 8am and 11am on Jan 20 in their 6th floor flat at Blk 619, Woodlands Drive 52. 

Teo's case will be mentioned again on Feb 6; he faces the death penalty if convicted of murder. 



- CNA/rw