Suspect in Woodlands pellets shooting incident arrested

SINGAPORE: A man suspected to be involved in the case of air pellets fired at cars at Woodlands has been arrested, police confirmed on Wednesday (Jul 19).

According to local media reports, two cars were fired at with what appeared to be air gun pellets at Block 762, Woodlands Avenue 6 on Jul 1. The cars were part of a wedding party, and used to fetch the bride, the reports said.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the suspect is a 50-year-old man, and he is to be taken back to the scene on Wednesday to reconstruct the incident.