SINGAPORE: An item suspected to be ammunition was found outside the entrance of the State Courts on Wednesday afternoon (Apr 26).



Police were alerted to the item, a bullet-like object, at around 2.50pm.

A police cordon was set up and one person wearing gloves was seen removing the object.

The cordon was dismantled by 5.20pm, but white tape was seen on the ground marking the area where the object was found.

Police investigations are ongoing.