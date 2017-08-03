Suspected drug abuser apprehended at Bukit Merah after SCDF officers rappel into unit

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man arrested is a suspected drug abuser, and has contacted the Central Narcotics Bureau for more details.

SINGAPORE: A man was apprehended in a dramatic operation after Singapore Civil Defence Officers rappelled into a unit in Block 3, Jalan Bukit Merah on Thursday (Aug 3).

SCDF said it responded to the case at 12.20pm and deployed Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rappellers, safety nets and inflatable life air packs as a precautionary measure.

The DART officers were seen preparing to rappel into the unit.

DART officers preparing to rappel into a unit at Jalan Bukit Merah. (Photo: Yassin Hussein)

Channel NewsAsia understands that the man who was arrested is a suspected drug abuser, and has contacted the Central Narcotics Bureau for more details.