Suspected drug abuser arrested in dramatic Bukit Merah operation

SINGAPORE: A suspected drug abuser was apprehended on Thursday (Aug 3) in a dramatic operation that saw Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers ready to rappel into a unit in Block 3, Jalan Bukit Merah.

Officers from the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) conducted a joint operation to arrest the 56-year-old Singaporean male, who would not let them into the unit and "threatened to jump off the building", a CNB spokesperson said in an email statement.

SCDF was then activated, said the CNB spokesperson, adding that its officers continued to try to calm the man down.

SCDF said it responded to the case at 12.20pm and deployed Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rappellers, safety nets and inflatable life air packs as a precautionary measure.

Its officers were seen preparing to rappel into the unit, but CNB said it managed to calm the man down at about 1.30pm and enter the apartment. The man was arrested on suspicion of consuming drugs and attempted suicide.

Authorities said drug paraphernalia such as syringes were found in the unit.

Investigations are ongoing, said CNB.