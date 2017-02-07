Suspected drug trafficker arrested after police chase, CNB officer injured

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old Singaporean man was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning (Feb 7) on suspicion of drug trafficking, after a police pursuit that culminated in a four-vehicle collision along Lentor Avenue.



According to the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) and the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the man tried to evade arrest when he was stopped by the Traffic Police.



After the suspect was chased down, about 4.3g of methamphetamine, also known as "Ice", was recovered from the car he was driving.

A 39-year-old female CNB officer was injured in the collision. She was conscious when she was sent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital by an SCDF ambulance, the authorities said. They added that the suspect was unhurt and investigations are ongoing.

Those found guilty of possessing or consuming methamphetamine face up to 10 years in prison, a S$20,000 fine or both.

The penalty for manufacturing methamphetamine or any derivative salt is death.