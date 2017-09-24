Suspected drugs seized from stolen van at Woodlands Checkpoint, 3 arrested

SINGAPORE: Three Singaporeans were arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint after suspected drugs were found in the stolen van that they were driving, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a news release on Sunday (Sep 24).

The three - a 27-year-old male driver, a 23-year-old man and 23-year-old woman - were stopped by an officer at the checkpoint at around 9.55pm last Friday.



A small packet of "crystalline substance" suspected to be controlled drugs as well as a drug-taking utensil were seized from the van, said the ICA. The van they were in turned out to be a stolen vehicle.



In addition, officers found that the two men had committed other offences including theft from a vehicle, and that the 27-year-old was also wanted for failure to attend court and for a breach of supervision conditions.



All three were placed under arrest and handed over to the police and the Central Narcotics Bureau for further investigations.