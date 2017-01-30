Suspected fire-starter arrested

SINGAPORE: A 50-year-old man was arrested on Sunday (Jan 29) for his suspected involvement in several cases of mischief by fire.



Police said they had been alerted to a fire that had broken out on Saturday, in front of the central rubbish chute located at Block 827, Tampines Street 81. They nabbed the suspect on Sunday, police said in a news release on Monday.



He is believed to be involved in other similar cases, police added.



The suspect will be charged in court on Jan 31. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years and fined.