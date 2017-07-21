Suspected operators of vice website Laksaboy arrested; 2 syndicates crippled

SINGAPORE: The suspected operators of vice website Laksaboy were arrested on Thursday in a series of raids that netted 21 people islandwide, police said in a news release on Friday (Jul 21).



The Laksaboy website hosted 22 banners believed to be owned by different vice syndicates, police said. The banners featured female escorts of various nationalities advertising sexual services online.

In addition to the website, two vice syndicates were crippled in the Criminal Investigation Department (CID)'s 12-hour anti-vice operation on Thursday.

Officers raided multiple locations islandwide, including Havelock Road, Marine Parade, Whampoa Road, Cairnhill, Lavender Road and Balestier Road.



Five men and 16 women, aged between 22 and 57, were arrested for their suspected involvement in advertising the sexual services of female escorts online.



Twenty-six mobile phones, eight laptops, condoms and related documents were also seized.



A 29-year-old man will be charged on Saturday. Investigations against the other suspects are ongoing.

Anyone who knowingly lives on the earnings of prostitutes faces up to five years' jail and a fine of up to S$10,000.

A person convicted of operating communication services offering sex can face up to three years' jail and/or a fine of up to S$3,000.