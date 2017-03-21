Suspected serial milk powder thief arrested

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of milk powder thefts at supermarkets islandwide, police said on Tuesday (Mar 21).

On Mar 6, police received a report that 24 tins of milk powder had been stolen from a supermarket along Turf Club Road.



The suspect was arrested along Sixth Avenue on Monday.



About 200 tins of milk powder with an estimated value of over S$10,000 were seized from his home.



Preliminary investigations showed that he is believed to be involved in other cases of milk powder theft reported at supermarkets islandwide.



The suspect will be charged on Wednesday. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to seven years, and is also liable to be fined.