Suspected serial molester arrested for at least 10 cases in Hougang, Sengkang

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old man was arrested on Friday (21 Jul) for at least ten alleged cases of molest in Hougang and Sengkang.



Between Jul 5 and 17, several women in the two estates lodged police reports saying that they had been molested. The descriptions they gave indicated that the offences were likely to have been committed by the same person, police said in a media release.

Police added that the suspect made "conscious efforts" to avoid being caught. He is believed to have parked his motorcycle some distance from the scenes of the crime and also brought extra clothes to disguise himself.

Clothing allegedly used by the suspect to disguise himself. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Officers arrested the suspect at Anchorvale Road on Friday.

He will be charged in court next Wednesday. If convicted, he can be jailed up to five years, fined and/or caned.