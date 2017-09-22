Suspected serial motorcycle thief arrested in Yishun

SINGAPORE: A 19-year old man has been arrested on suspicion of being involved in a series of motorcycle thefts across Singapore.

Police said in a news release on Friday (Sep 22) that they received a report at about 11.30pm on Tuesday that a motorcycle stolen from the open carpark of Block 247 of Yishun Avenue 9.

Ang Mo Kio Police Division officers conducted investigations and subsequently arrested the suspect at the area of Yishun Avenue 11 on Friday at about 5.30pm.



He will be charged in court on Saturday with the offence of motor vehicle theft. If found guilty, he could be jailed up to seven years and handed a fine.