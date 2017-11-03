Suspicious object found at Penang Road is a toy resembling a grenade, say police

SINGAPORE: A suspicious object spotted along Penang Road on Friday afternoon (Nov 3) was found to be a toy that looks like a hand grenade, police said.

"The item has been established to be a toy, resembling a hand grenade," police updated on Facebook at about 5.30pm.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the item was found outside Singapore Shopping Centre at the junction of Penang Lane and Penang Road on Friday afternoon.

An eyewitness said that he saw six police cars in the area.

"We are attending to a case of a suspicious item reported along Penang Road," police said in a tweet at 4.20pm.



They asked members of the public to avoid the area and not to speculate on the case. Police also closed Penang Lane to "facilitate police operations".

Police investigate a suspicious item reported at Penang Road on Friday (Nov 3). (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

We are attending to a case of a suspicious item reported along Penang Road. Please avoid the area and do not to speculate on the cases. — SingaporePoliceForce (@SingaporePolice) November 3, 2017

A cordon was placed near the corner of Orchard Road and Penang Lane, obstructing traffic. A large area of Istana Park was also cordoned off with police tape.

Across Penang Lane, near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, officers were seen directing pedestrians away from the area.

Men in green jumpsuits and police were seen entering the cordoned off area with equipment. Later, an officer was seen picking up a grenade-shaped item and removing it from scene.

The cordons were removed and Penang Lane was open to traffic at about 5.30pm.

A large part of Istana Park was cordoned off. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

A suspicious item was found at Penang Road on Friday (Nov 3). (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)