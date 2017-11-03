Suspicious object found at Penang Road; police urge public to avoid area
SINGAPORE: A suspicious object was found along Penang Road on Friday afternoon (Nov 3).
"We are attending to a case of a suspicious item reported along Penang Road," police said in a tweet.
They also asked members of the public to avoid the area and not to speculate on the case.
Channel NewsAsia understands that a grenade-shaped item was found outside Singapore Shopping Centre at the junction of Penang Lane and Penang Road.
A cordon has been placed near the corner of Orchard Road and Penang Lane, obstructing traffic. A large area of Istana Park has also been cordoned off with police tape.
Men in green jumpsuits were seen entering the cordoned off area with equipment.
Across Penang Lane, near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, officers were seen directing pedestrians away from the area.
Police said that Penang Lane has been closed to "facilitate police operations".
An eyewitness said that he saw six police cars in the area.
This is a developing story, please refresh for updates.