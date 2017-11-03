Suspicious object found at Penang Road is a toy resembling a grenade, say police

SINGAPORE: A suspicious object spotted along Penang Road on Friday afternoon (Nov 3) was found to be a toy that looks like a hand grenade, police said.

"The item has been established to be a toy, resembling a hand grenade," police updated on Facebook at about 5.30pm.

Channel NewsAsia understands that a member of the public alerted the police about the item, which was lying in a bush next to a tree along Penang Lane.

An eyewitness said that he saw six police cars in the area.

"We are attending to a case of a suspicious item reported along Penang Road," police said in a tweet at 4.20pm.



Police investigate a suspicious item reported at Penang Road on Friday (Nov 3). (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

They asked members of the public to avoid the area and not to speculate on the case. Police also closed Penang Lane to "facilitate police operations".

A cordon was placed near the corner of Orchard Road and Penang Lane, obstructing traffic. A large area of Istana Park was also cordoned off with police tape.

A large part of Istana Park was cordoned off. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

Across Penang Lane, near Dhoby Ghaut MRT station, officers were seen directing pedestrians away from the area.

The Singapore Armed Forces' Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosives Defence Group, decked in green jumpsuits, were seen entering the cordoned off area with equipment. Later, a forensics officer was seen picking up a grenade-shaped item and removing it from the scene.

The cordons were removed and Penang Lane was open to traffic at about 5.30pm.

A suspicious item was found at Penang Road on Friday (Nov 3). (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)

Crime Scene Investigation and K-9 Unit vans were seen on the scene. (Photo: Aqil Haziq Mahmud)