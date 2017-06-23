SUTD concludes 7-year partnership with MIT

SINGAPORE: The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) will not be renewing their extensive collaboration after the conclusion of their seven-year agreement.

SUTD president Thomas Magnanti said on Friday (Jun 23) that one implication from the conclusion of the agreement is that the varsity will lose the tagline of being in collaboration with MIT.



Both parties signed an agreement in January 2010, which represented MIT's most significant collaboration on education. The latter helped SUTD to developed more than 90 per cent of its undergraduate courses, worked together for student exchanges, conduct research as well as co-teachings of subjects by MIT faculty members.

That said, Prof Magnanti said that SUTD students will not be very much affected. "When students come to SUTD, this design-centric curriculum and the active learning curriculum is the No 1 reason they come. So we're going to have to work to ensure that they understand we're going to continue with the MIT curriculum," he explained.



FEWER STUDENTS TO GO ON EXCHANGE TRIPS TO MIT

Moving forward, the curriculum will remain unchanged, but fewer SUTD students will get to go for overseas student exchange programmes at MIT. So far, more than 270 students have attended educational Programmes at its US counterpart.



However, SUTD said it is working to expand opportunities for students to go on overseas programmes at other universities. Currently, 75 per cent of its students go on such programmes, it said.



The Singapore varsity will continue to partner MIT in research via the SUTD-MIT International Design Centre, which was established by both schools.



"The relationship with MIT has been great. It has been very successful. We've accomplished everything we set out and more. We're going to continue to work with MIT and I think that is actually quite important for everyone to understand," said Prof Magnanti.