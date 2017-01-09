SUTD renews partnership with Eastern Health Alliance

SINGAPORE: The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has renewed its partnership with the Eastern Health Alliance (EHA) to further healthcare research, innovation and education.

Under a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed on Monday (Jan 9), SUTD students will continue to work alongside industry professionals and researchers to develop patient care solutions in the area of healthcare engineering.

First launched in 2013, the partnership has led to the funding of 13 projects worth S$2.2 million – S$1.2 million more than an initial grant of S$1 million under the HealthTech Innovation Fund co-funded by EHA and SUTD.

The projects, which were spearheaded by SUTD students and Changi General Hospital clinicians, also led to the filing of three patents – the Body Fluid Draining System, an automatic drainage device for body cavities, the Novel Lung Simulation Model for Education, an educational tool for dynamic lung condition simulation, and the BWard, a real-time blood sensing, monitoring and alerting system.

The patents have been filed locally and are in the process of being filed internationally. The projects are currently in the prototyping phase and will subsequently enter clinical trials.