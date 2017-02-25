Swimming: Joseph Schooling smashes 2nd record at US meet

SINGAPORE: Another day, another record-breaking swim for Olympic champion Joseph Schooling.

The Singapore swim king clocked 44.06s to win the 100-yard butterfly at the 2017 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Championships in Austin, Texas on Friday night (Saturday, Feb 25 Singapore time).



Schooling, a University of Texas student, smashed the meet record of 44.62s – also set by him last year – and came just 0.05s shy of his personal best of 44.01s.

Finishing second was teammate and butterfly training partner Jack Conger with 44.56s.

The Big 12 is a 10-school collegiate athletic conference based in Texas, a meet where he was named Newcomer of the Year in 2015.

The 21-year-old’s record-breaking swim came just a day after he smashed the 50-yard freestyle record with his 18.76s performance on Thursday.

The swimmer made the world sit up and take notice when he fended off the challenge by American great Michael Phelps to become Singapore's first Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly at last year's Rio Olympics.