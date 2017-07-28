Swimming: Schooling qualifies for 100m butterfly final at FINA World Championships

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion Joseph Schoolingqualified for the men's 100m butterfly final at the FINA World Championships on Saturday (Jul 29 Singapore time).

Schooling clocked 50.78s at the Duna Arena in Budapest, Hungary to finish 4th overall in the semi-finals.



US swimmer Caeleb Dressel finished fastest in 50.07s, while Great Britain's James Guy and Hungary's Kristof Milak were second (50.67s) and third (50.77s) respectively.

Schooling also came in 4th in the heats earlier on Friday, clocking 51.21s.

The 100m butterfly represents Schooling's final shot at gold at the championships after he finished fifth in the 50m butterfly final and failed to make the semi-finals of the 100m freestyle.

The 22-year-old is favourite to win this event after he clinched Singapore's historic gold medal during the 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

Advertisement Advertisement

The 100m butterfly final will take place on Saturday from 11.30pm.