Swimming: Schooling sets new Asian, national record for 50m fly at world championships

SINGAPORE: Singapore Olympic champion Joseph Schooling on Sunday (Jul 23) set a new Asian and Singapore record in the men's 50m butterfly at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.

The 22-year-old clocked a time of 23.05s in his heat, qualifying him in third place for the semi-finals later on Sunday.

Schooling beat his own Asian and national record set in August 2015 by 0.2s.

The time was also a personal best for Schooling, who will next swim in the 100m and 200m butterfly as well as the 100m freestyle events at the meet.



Schooling ranked third in his heat, behind Ukraine's Andrii Govorov and USA's Caeleb Remel Dressel, who will also be competing with him in the semi-finals.