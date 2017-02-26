Swimming: Schooling smashes third record in three days

SINGAPORE: Olympic champion Joseph Schooling capped his Big 12 outing with yet another record - this time, powering his relay quartet to a new 4x100 yard men's freestyle meet record on Saturday (Sunday, Feb 26, Singapore time).

Swimming the first leg, Schooling clocked 42.24 seconds in his split to help the Texas Longhorns set their new meet record of 2 minutes 48.66 seconds, breaking an eight-year-old record of 2 minutes 49.17 seconds.

The record is Schooling's third at Big 12 - a 10-school collegiate athletic conference in Texas, where Schooling was named Newcomer of the Year in 2015.

The University of Texas student rewrote meet records in the 100-yard butterfly on Friday and 50-yard freestyle on Thursday.

He first made the world sit up and take notice when he fended off the challenge by American great Michael Phelps to become Singapore's first Olympic champion in the 100m butterfly at last year's Rio Olympics.