Sylvia Lim to speak on Presidential Election at Oct 3 Parliament sitting

The Workers' Party's adjournment motion on the topic was balloted out twice in previous rounds.

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party chairman Sylvia Lim will speak on her adjournment motion about the reserved Presidential Election when Parliament sits on Tuesday (Oct 3).

Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin said in a Facebook post on Monday that Ms Lim's motion had been picked in the ballot.

She was present for the draw, as she was for the previous round, he added.

Mr Tan noted that Member of Parliament (MP) Vikram Nair's motion, "The Future of National Service", would be deferred for the fourth time.

"It is important to note that apart from the adjournment motion, we also do have a Private Member's Motion that doesn't require it to be balloted. Christopher de Souza is in fact tabling one tomorrow and will see quite a number of MPs speaking on it," he wrote in the post.

"There are various platforms for every individual MPs to surface issues that concern them. Do make full use of these opportunities."

Advertisement

Advertisement

The motion, titled "Counting from President Wee Kim Wee or President Ong Teng Cheong - policy decision or legal question?", was previously balloted out several times.

The Workers' Party filed the motion for a previous sitting on Sep 11 but it was balloted out.

On Sep 19, the party refiled the motion for Monday's parliamentary sitting. However, it was balloted out last Tuesday as Dr Intan Azura's motion, titled "Preserving Green Space and Heritage in Jalan Kayu Constituency", was picked for Monday's sitting instead.