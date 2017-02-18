'Syonan' meant to evoke dark, traumatic period in Singapore’s history: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The exhibition at the Former Ford Factory, previously known as "Syonan Gallery: War and its Legacies", was meant to evoke that dark and traumatic period in Singapore’s history, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Saturday (Feb 18).

In a Facebook post, Mr Lee noted that many Singaporeans have spoken up in recent days about the name of the exhibition.

“But quite a few felt that the name itself, used like this, caused them pain,” wrote Mr Lee. “Many Singaporeans of all races suffered terrible atrocities during the Japanese Occupation, or had family members who did.”

Minister for Communications and Information Yaacob Ibrahim on Friday announced that the exhibition will, instead, be called Surviving the Japanese Occupation: War and its Legacies.

The Prime Minister added: “My colleagues and I honour and respect these deep feelings. So we have renamed the exhibition to bear witness to these painful memories.”

Mr Lee also thanked Singaporeans for sharing their thoughts and views. “Such conversations bring us closer together,” he said. “I hope that Singaporeans will go and see the exhibition.”