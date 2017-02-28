Table tennis: Singapore women's team coach Chen Zhibin to leave

SINGAPORE: The contract of national women's table tennis head coach Chen Zhibin will not be renewed and he will leave when his contract expires at the end of next month, the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) said on Monday night (Feb 27).

Chen's contract ends on Mar 31 and he will head back to Germany to be with his family, STTA said in a Facebook post.

"We thank Chen Zhibin for his service and we wish him well in all his future endeavours."

Chen took over the reins from interim coach Liu Jiayi after he was appointed head coach for Singapore's women's team in February 2016.



The women’s team had requested for Chen's appointment, following a spat between Yu Mengyu and former head coach Jing Junhong.

Chen oversaw the team's failure to defend their Olympic bronze medal in Rio de Janeiro in August 2016, where the quartet of Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Zhou Yihan and Yu Mengyu lost to Japan 3-1 in the bronze medal playoff.

Chen, who represented China and was once the world number five, was head coach of the Netherlands' women’s team from 2009 to 2012. He also led the Dutch women's team to a top-eight finish in the 2012 London Olympics.

STTA said that it would be recruiting for the head coach position.