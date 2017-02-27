Table tennis: Singapore women's team head coach Chen Zhibin to leave

SINGAPORE: The contract of national women's table tennis head coach Chen Zhibin will not be renewed, said the Singapore Table Tennis Association (STTA) on Monday (Feb 27) night.

Chen's contract ends on Mar 31 and he will head back to Germany to be with his family, STTA said in a Facebook post.

"We thank Chen Zhibin for his service and we wish him well in all his future endeavours."

STTA added that it would be recruiting for the head coach position.