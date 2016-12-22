TAC Contracts company director jailed 30 months for corruption

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean company director of TAC Contracts was sentenced to 30 months’ imprisonment for corruption offences on Thursday (Dec 22), said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB).

TAC Contracts operates in the waterproofing and general works industry.

Investigations showed that Donald Ling Chun Teck had been giving corrupt payments to his clients - which included managing agents, contractors and property agents - when his company won the jobs with them.

These payments were made under the guise of referral fees, commissions, or tokens of appreciation, and were given in cash either personally by the accused or his sales’ staff to his clients, said CPIB.

Ling pleaded guilty on Oct 24 to six charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act for corruptly giving gratification, as well as 14 charges of corruptly giving gratification with common intention under the same act. Another 517 charges were taken into consideration during the sentencing.

Ling was previously charged in court on Jun 29 for 121 counts of corruptly giving gratification amounting to at least $145,353.00 to 31 employees from various companies, said CPIB. These monies were given as an inducement for advancing the business interest of TAC Contracts.

Ling had also faced 416 charges of corruptly giving gratification amounting to at least $316,281.10, each with common intention together with one of his 12 sales staff, in order to advance the business interests of TAC Contracts, CPIB added. These monies were given to 76 employees from various organisations so that TAC Contracts could be awarded with the jobs and contracts with these organisations.