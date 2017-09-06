Tainted eggs not sold in Singapore; egg supply safe for consumption: AVA

SINGAPORE: The Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) on Wednesday (Sep 6) reiterated that eggs in Singapore are safe for consumption, in the wake of recent reports that named Singapore as one of the countries affected by a scandal involving eggs tainted with insecticide in Europe.

45 countries, including 19 non-EU countries like Hong Kong, Singapore, the United States, Israel and Canada were said to have been affected, European health commissioner Vytenis Andriukaitis said on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, AVA noted that media reports claimed the implicated eggs were sold to shipping companies, including some from Singapore.

"We have verified with the Singapore shipping companies that the eggs were meant for their shipping crews' consumption. The eggs are not distributed or sold in Singapore. We have advised the shipping companies to discard any remaining eggs and not to consume them."

AVA added that it has tested locally produced and imported eggs, as well as samples of egg products and poultry from Europe, and found them free of the insecticide fipronil.

The agency reiterated that Singapore's egg supply comes from local and Malaysian hen farms, and are regularly inspected.

"We will continue to monitor the situation in Europe and work with stakeholders to ensure eggs in Singapore are safe for consumption," it said on Wednesday.

Commonly used to get rid of fleas, lice and ticks from animals, fipronil is banned by the European Union from use in the food industry.

The issue has sparked a row among Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany, the three countries at the centre of the crisis, about how long officials knew about the problem.