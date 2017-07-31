Tampines library to reopen with new features including cooking studio

SINGAPORE: A refreshed Tampines Regional Library is set to open its doors to the public at Our Tampines Hub on Aug 5. Sporting a new look and features, it will span five floors with dedicated spaces for people of all ages.

Key features include a larger space for patrons to read, with more than 400,000 books available in the four official languages. The library will also feature a Singapore collection of more than 12,000 books by local authors.



Compared to the old facility, the new place boasts a 76 per cent increase in floor area, and a 98 per cent increase in seating capacity.



In a first, the library will feature a culinary studio within the premises. The National Library Board (NLB) will partner the People’s Association Culinary Studio to hold cooking classes there. The studio will also showcase a digital display of recommended books, as well as cooking videos to facilitate learning. The cooking classes will entail a small fee from participants.

The library was designed to accommodate a larger and flexible programme space and customised spaces based on the feedback of users, NLB said in a media release.

CUSTOMISED SPACES



The library is split into different levels to cater to different audiences.



For example, the Early Literacy floor was specially designed for parents and children. The books placed here are shelved in a front-facing manner to enable children to browse them via the covers instead of the book spines so they can pick out books that are of interest to them more easily.



The Early Literacy floor is specially designed for parents and children. All the picture books here are shelved in a front-facing manner. (Photo: Rachelle Lee)

In another first, an indoor playground will be built within the library compounds which will open in October.



Another area was created exclusively for teens. Called #spaceout, the area aims to provide teens a place to start discussions. Screens have been installed to kick-start social media conversations on current trends and issues.



Following the success of the PIXEL Labs@ NLB at Jurong Regional Library, there will also be one at Tampines. The lab offers library users a dedicated space with tools, equipment and hardware kits to be creative.



For example, users can create media content using equipment such as the green screen, camera and editing software. There will also be a 3D printer for the public to use for free.



The library is currently collaborating with the Infocomm Media Development Authority to develop programmes, such as hands-on workshops about virtual reality, tech-related talks and crafting sessions, the release said.

The Adults’ Fiction level, meanwhile, will be fully run by volunteers. A Volunteers’ Corner will plan activities to promote love for reading to other library patrons.



A lounge for quiet reading. (Photo: Rachelle Lee)

Another feature of the revamped library will be a gallery about the history of Tampines which traces the rural beginnings of the estate. It will showcase tales and personal memories from the community, and offer a range of programmes for visitors to learn more about the town’s heritage.



The public can likewise look forward to monthly storytelling sessions about Singapore's heritage and culture, and travelling exhibitions, in this space.



The gallery was developed by the National Heritage Board and is the first dedicated gallery space within a library. Students from Temasek Polytechnic did the research to provide content for this gallery. They will likewise be trained as gallery guides, along with other Our Tampines Hub volunteers.

To encourage the public to contribute to the gallery, there will also be an activity space called the Memory Wall, where patrons can contribute their memories of Tampines estate.



For an overview of the place, an interactive directory is available on all floors to direct patrons to their desired destinations. Users can also download directions via a machine-readable quick response (QR) code so they can navigate with the map on their phones.